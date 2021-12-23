Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the other side of the big cliffhanger from last week?

We don’t think we have to tell you that enthusiasm for what lies ahead on the show is at an all-time high. Yet, we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see the next new episode. The show is off the air now until February though when it returns, it’s going to be with an incredible crossover that ties Grey’s Anatomy into the story in as big way.

At the moment, we’re anticipating that a lot of the firefighters are going to do what they can right away to save Owen Hunt and, of course, we hope that he pulls through. We just lost an extremely important Station 19 character in Dean Miller and with that in mind, it’d really stink to lose out on a beloved person on the Grey’s family, as well, in so soon a span of time. We love Owen, and so do a number of other people at the hospital and beyond. Because Ben has such a history with him in particular, we imagine him being willing to move heaven and earth in order to save his life.

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be a number of other stories sprinkled in throughout here. Unfortunately, a lot of them are under wraps for the time being. If you are ABC, you see very little incentive to disclose more information until you absolutely have to — that’s probably going to happen when we get around to early February, so be prepared for something more then. The reason for the long day is not only the holidays, but also the Winter Olympics interfering with things.

