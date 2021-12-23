Yellowstone season 4: Does boss Taylor Sheridan know eventual ending?

We are only a matter of episodes away from the end of Yellowstone season 4 and with that, it makes sense to start to look ahead.

So what do we know right now? Well, for starters, that there is almost certainly going to be a season 5! This has yet to be confirmed, but it feels more or less like a foregone conclusion. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if the Paramount Network orders seasons 5 and 6 at the same time in celebration of the show’s monster ratings.

As for how long realistically a show like this could last, it doesn’t sound like boss Taylor Sheridan is going anywhere close to a decade with it. Speaking in a new interview with the New York Times, here is what he had to say:

Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful. It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.

Personally, we do think there’s enough story here to make it potentially to a season 6 or 7 and if it ends there, it has a chance to go out on a high note. The great news for a show like this is that there’s already an extended universe being built, one that already includes a prequel in 1883 and could also include a Four Sixes spin-off down the road. Even if this show ends down the road, there is a chance for it to live on in a wide array of other forms.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think is going to be coming on the other side of Yellowstone season 4?

In your eyes, how is the series going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







