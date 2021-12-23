Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Who is behind the delay?

In the event that you did not know already, you’ll be waiting a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 on Starz. The show is not back until we get around to Sunday, January 9, making this is the longest hiatus we’re going to have in the middle of the season.

So why is this happening? Who is the person or people behind the change? We’ve speculated about this in the past, but it’s nice to have more confirmation about how everything is going down behind the scenes!

In a recent Instagram Live, show boss Courtney Kemp confirmed that the hiatuses are dictated by Starz, and this is not something that the writers have any control over. They don’t necessarily know they are coming in advance!

Yet, Kemp also said that over the past few years, the writers have started to plan things out just in case there is a potential “midseason finale.” That’s why the ending of season 2 episode 5 was what it was; it was specifically designed to function as a great cliffhanger should Starz choose to break the season up. In the end, it was a smart choice to do that since Tariq being arrested sets the stage for a pretty incredible second half of the season.

Given that there are only five more episodes left in this season, it feels 100% fair to say that Power Book II: Ghost is going to hit the ground running when it comes back on the air.

