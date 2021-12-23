Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn offers ‘devastating’ tease

Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be one of our most-anticipated seasons of the new year, and very much for good reason. This is the final chance to watch the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler play out! Even if they divide the final episodes into halves, it’s still only a matter of time before the show concludes.

Going into these episodes, we’ll admit that we were already worried about Kim — it’s hard not to be given that her fate in the Breaking Bad timeline is not entirely clear. After reading the latest post from Rhea Seehorn on Twitter, it’s pretty fair to say that we’re more concerned than ever.

In this post, Rhea was asked to give a word to describe season 6. Her choice? “Devastating,” and that 100% does not fill us with a whole lot of confidence. It suggests that there will be some terrible things coming around the corner soon and in general, we have to be prepared for all of that and then some.

So what could be happening to Kim? One theory is obviously that she dies, but is that too obvious in a way? There are a lot of other ways for the end of her story to be devastating, including her and Jimmy splitting, her potentially losing her license, or even Jimmy getting her locked up as a means of making sure he doesn’t go to jail. Kim has crossed ethical lines, but she was always the better of the two and the one more intent on being a good lawyer. That could make the end of her story all the more tear-inducing.

