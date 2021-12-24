Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? The January schedule

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get a Christmas Eve treat courtesy of the Reagans?

Technically, there is an episode of the crime drama on the air tonight … but it’s unfortunately a repeat. There is no installment either this week or next, as the plan right now is to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back on Friday, January 7. That’s when the first of at least three episodes are going to air during the month. (This is CBS’ way of making sure they get some out there before the Winter Olympics.)

So while you do wait for these episodes to air, why not check out some news on what’s ahead if you haven’t already?

Season 12 episode 10, “Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

Season 12 episode 11, “On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

Will the virus impact any of these episodes airing?

Not on a production side, since so much filming was done before the cast and crew wrapped up for the year. It’s too early to tell if omicron will change when they return to work and/or how many episodes they do in the new year. The schedule is, of course, always subject to change.

