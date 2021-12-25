Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date: New spoilers on 2022 return

After today’s Christmas Special on BBC One and PBS, why wouldn’t you want the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date? Or, how about some news on what could be coming up next?

There are a few things worth getting into here, but let’s start off with the following: The folks at the BBC aren’t going to make you wait very long to see what’s next! The show is currently slated to kick off the new season on Sunday, January 2, which means you’ll get more of Nonnatus House in just over one week’s time. For American viewers, meanwhile, you’ll be waiting until March to see the show return — sure, it’s a bummer it’s not sooner, but it’s still earlier in the year than when we got season 10 stateside.

There are eight episodes in the new season and without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis for the first episode:

It’s Easter 1967, and celebrations are underway for a colourful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest, while Cyril and Lucille settle into blissful married life. After taking some time away following the death of their newborn son, Derek and Audrey Fleming return to Poplar with good news – Audrey is pregnant again.

During demolition work at a nearby tenement block, the builders make a shocking discovery. The news ripples through the community, and the police are called in. The trail leads to someone close to home and has a heartbreaking effect on the team.

Just in case you were curious how soon you were going to cry this coming season, we now have a firm answer to it. They really aren’t going to make you wait long!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see on the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







