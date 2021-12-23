Grey’s Anatomy season 19 talks underway, Ellen Pompeo approached

While a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 not 100% a sure thing as of yet, there is at least some positive momentum.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the folks behind the scenes at ABC and the studio are working already to ensure another season happens. Ellen Pompeo has been “approached” about coming back for another season, and this comes on the heels of her (lighthearted?) comments that she’s been telling people for years that the show should end. However, it makes a ton money, and the series presses onward.

The timing of these discussions is incredibly important. If season 19 meant to be the final one, the cast, crew, and writers need to know in enough time for there to be a proper ending. Otherwise, you get something that is rushed and just doesn’t feel right. As of late we’ve seen current showrunner Krista Vernoff come up with stories that could be good for either a season or series finale, and we tend to think that is going to be the case here all over again.

Do we think personally the show will come back? At the moment, we’re leaning more towards “yes,” but it does honestly feel like it could conclude at just about any point. Season 20 would seem like the perfect time for it to end in terms of it making it to a big, round number, but we think we know at this point that television doesn’t always work in some neat and tidy way. (If it does get to season 20, though, it can absolutely be in the annals of one of the longest-running shows of all time; it’s already the longest-running medical drama.)

Do you want to see a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 renewal happen?

Or, do you think the show is better off saying goodbye at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

