Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 photo: First look at the finale!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is set to air on Showtime come January 9. Not only that, but there is also currently a possibility that it will serve as the series finale. Through “Sins of the Father,” we should get a good sense of what Dexter Morgan’s present fate truly is, and what it means for his future.

At least for the time being, we can confirm one thing about this episode: Dexter is still in Iron Lake.

The photo above is one of many released by Showtime for the final episode; without giving away too much, it does seem like a number of important characters from the season are still going to be around. Dexter is at the police station here alongside Logan, so is it possible he’s been questioned as a suspect of something? There’s always a chance the truth about his murderous past comes out, however that may be. It certainly looks as though you’ve got Angela in the background doing something.

The most concerning thing to us about the end of the season and/or series is a word that we’ve heard bandied about on a few different occasions: “Inevitable.” That’s how some have described it. If that’s the case, does that mean that Dexter is dead or arrested? Maybe, but perhaps it will make more sense when the episode actually airs.

Remember, a season 2 is technically still possible. Showtime is just doing their best to not comment on it at the moment.

