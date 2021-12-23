Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, December 22?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? There’s a case to be made to wanting this show on around Christmastime. Just think about it like this: We’re talking about a heartfelt, powerful show about friends, family, and the things that matter the most. It’s true that it can be sad at times, but also still joyous. Christmas can be bittersweet for some, but also valued and treasured for others. There’s at least some connective tissue here.

Unfortunately, here is where some of bad news comes into play: There is no new episode of the show on tonight. We’re still in the midst of what’s going to be a long hiatus that brings us all the way until February, on the other side of the Olympics.

When the show does return, you will see at least a lot of the show’s familiar themes front and center all over again. Take, for example, people being there for each other: Eddie will do everything in his power to lend a helping hand after seeing Rome struggle. Meanwhile, Gary will drive Maggie over to Albany. It’s a little too early to tell if something more blossoms out of this; we say that especially knowing that Maggie has another love interest right now in Cam.

There’s still going to be a lot of drama that happens for all of these people in the new year but, no matter how many mistakes some of them make, we’ll continue to do our best to root for many of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 coming up?

Do you wish the show was back on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







