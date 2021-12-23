Westword season 4, His Dark Materials season 3 teased in HBO video

Want to get a tiny glimpse into Westworld season 4, His Dark Materials season 3, or any of the other HBO shows coming in the new year? Rest assured, we’re happy to help with that and then some!

If you look below, you can get a good sense courtesy of the network as to what lies ahead! This video covers the basics for both HBO proper and also the HBO Max streaming service. When it comes to the former, we’ve got a good feeling that people will be stoked to get back into Westworld given how long it’s been since the show last aired. To the surprise of no one, the global pandemic is the biggest reason for the significant delay, as a show of this nature is of course really hard to shoot in tough conditions.

Meanwhile, there’s another reminder in here that House of the Dragon is coming out. For a lot of people the Game of Thrones prequel could be one of the more curious shows of the upcoming year. There is inevitably going to be some great excitement around it, or at least if it lives up to expectation and doesn’t just drudge up bad memories of the original show’s series finale.

As for some of the HBO Max series we’re excited for, it has to begin with the show featured in the thumbnail: The Flight Attendant! It’s been well over a year since the Kaley Cuoco series arrived and we found it to be that perfect combination of a great mystery with humor, heart, and fantastic characters. There are also a plethora of other shows coming, and potentially a few surprises that aren’t mentioned/discussed in this video at all.

