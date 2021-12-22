Sistas season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

With today marking the season 3 finale, what better time than the present to talk about a Sistas season 4 renewal? Is the show officially coming back for more?

Rather than spend some extremely long period of time here beating around the bush, let’s go ahead and give you the good news: There is more coming! BET previously confirmed that not only is there another season of the flagship Tyler Perry series, but a spin-off has also been greenlit for BET+. If you hadn’t heard much about that show, it’s poised to feature Zac and Fatima and be titled, predictable, Tyler Perry’s Zatima. It’s another way to get more content out there for people who love this world.

So now that you know that Sistas season 4 is coming, when could it possibly premiere? While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, our feeling is to look towards the summer. It benefits BET to have the series on throughout the year, so splitting it up into a summer and winter half feels smart. You can get the first batch of episodes, a break, and then move over to the second half of the season after the fact in the fall/winter.

In the end, we think the long-term future of this franchise is pretty secure. The ratings are still solid, the fanbase is passionate, and it’s hard for cable shows to find any of this in an era where there is so much competition and a lot of viewers can just stream something on Netflix instead.

We feel like the aftershow tonight could give at least some insight on season 4; beyond just that, though, we’re prepared for some more info to start to surface once we get into the spring of next year.

