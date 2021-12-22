Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, Dec. 22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its companion shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to go through here!

So where should we begin? Well, the only natural place is by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these shows coming on tonight. The same goes for next week, as well. The reasoning why is rather simple, and also pretty clear when you look at the calendar: Christmas is just three days away! There is no real reason for the network to throw episodes on the air at a time when nobody is going to watch them.

All of these shows are currently projected to return on Wednesday, January 5, which hopefully is going to kick off a run of installments for most of the month leading up to the Olympics. Want a few more details now? Then we suggest that you check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 10, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished … in Chicago” – 01/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10, “Back with a Bang” – 01/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.

Chicago PD season 9 episode 10, “Home Safe” – 01/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward.

