Outlander season 6 photo: New look at Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe

As we gear up for the holidays, how about an early gift? Starz has shared a new Outlander season 6 portrait of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see precisely what we’re talking about as Jamie and Claire Fraser pose outside of Fraser’s Ridge. This photo is more than likely not in context to anything within the story, but does that really matter? It’s a fantastic image of the two characters and it’s yet another appetizer to get us excited for the upcoming season in March.

(Speaking of appetizers, don’t the apples next to Jamie and Claire look delicious?)

Anyhow, we have a feeling that over the next couple of months, we’ll start to get more of a steady stream of Outlander-related content as we inch ever closer to the start of the new season. That could include some more video featurettes, a whole-new teaser, and maybe a photo or two of season 7 production, which is also starting up in the new year. We’re going to have an interesting occurrence of the cast and crew being far ahead working on the show as opposed to where many of us are watching it. In the end, though, it makes sense for Outlander to start work on season 7 as soon as possible — it’s larger than most recent seasons with 16 episodes coming up, and could stand to be one of the most ambitious we’ve seen yet.

For now, let’s just all collectively rejoice that we’re getting closer and closer to the start of the new year, and that means closer and closer to enjoying this world and some of the characters once more. We know that season 6 could start off with Claire in particular in a rather dark place, but we’re hoping that over time, she will find a way to start seeing a little bit more of the light.

Fun fact: when you look up the dictionary definition of "soulmates" this is what you see. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/1d0JFuvvRV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 22, 2021

