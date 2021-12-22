NCIS season 19 episode 10: ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ sneak peeks!

We’re still going to be waiting until early January to see NCIS season 19 episode 10 arrive on CBS. Even with that in mind, the network has handed us a Christmas gift today in the form of some new sneak peeks!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a quality deep-dive into what the story is going to be for “Pledge of Allegiance.” This is an episode that should give us a spotlight into xenophobia within even the armed forces, including how false assumptions can end up leading to someone being falsely accused.

The first sneak peek does a good job of cluing us in to the case at hand — a Warrant Officer within the Navy named Rafi Nazar is being accused of leaking classified documents, and of course it’s up to NCIS to find this person and understand what happens. The more that Torres and Knight interview a possible witness to the case, though, it seems like some of the suspicion around the suspect is rooted in hate. Take, for example, judgment being made about the guy just because he spoke a different language.

So let’s assume that Rafi Nazar is innocent — why does he then take off when NCIS tracks him down? There are a number of potential reasons for that, including a fear of being mistreated because of who he is and where he’s from. Even though within the military can have fear of law enforcement or unjust persecution. It’s sometimes hard to know who will truly have your back.

