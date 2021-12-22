Emily in Paris season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 2 today, let’s go ahead and have a discussion on Emily in Paris season 3. Is the show renewed over at Netflix? Or, are we at the official end of the road now?

For the time being, she should start off by noting the following: Nothing is official at the moment. Netflix has neither renewed or canceled the show, but we tend to think, at least for now, that it will be coming back for more.

Is the Lily Collins series one of the more polarizing ones out there on the streaming service? Sure. There are a lot of people who love it, and then there are people who admittedly hate-watch it. At times, the show’s over-the-top nature can generate hot takes all over the place. What matters to Netflix, though, is that people watch it and continue to do so with big numbers. The release date also certainly helps season 2 greatly. There aren’t a ton of programs on the air this week and with the holiday season here, people are going to be off work. This period of the year is one of Netflix’s best in terms of drawing big numbers for their shows.

For now, we’re banking on a season 3 happening and with that in mind, let’s turn to the next big question: When it will premiere. Typically shows can be shot and produced within a year’s time but because season 2 is premiering so late in December, we wouldn’t be shocked if we’re waiting on season 3 until 2023. The ball is ultimately in Netflix’s court on this, though, since they would likely be patient with Emily in Paris and bring it back whenever it makes the most sense for their platform.

Odds are, we’ll know of a firm decision on a renewal here at some point over the next few months.

Do you want to see an Emily in Paris season 3 happen over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

