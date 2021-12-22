Hawkeye season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Disney+?

Following the finale’s big arrival today, can you expect a Hawkeye season 2 renewal to be announced in the near future? Or, is this a one-and-done sort of thing? As you would imagine, there are a handful of things to talk through here.

First and foremost, we should start by noting where Disney+ stands at the moment regarding the series: They have not announced anything insofar as the future goes. We haven’t heard of a season 2 renewal, though there is a reasonably good chance at one.

The way the streaming service looks at some of their Marvel series is pretty simple: They view them largely as one-and-done experiences. They’re not altogether interested in picking up a show that doesn’t have a fantastic arc from the get-go, especially if it is tied to the MCU. After the season airs, they can then better assess the future as they look at it alongside their other properties. A great example of this is WandaVision — it makes no sense for there to be another season of this show, since the premise just doesn’t allow for it. However, Wanda has a role elsewhere, including the upcoming Doctor Strange movie that was teased today with a new trailer.

Insofar as Hawkeye goes, we do think it ended in a way that makes a season 2 possible, so here it comes down to finding the right story. We know there are plans to do an Echo-centric spin-off, so odds are most of her story would shift over there — including (spoiler alert) Kingpin, if he is still alive following what happened in the finale.

When you a potential season 2 premiere?

Odds are, it would not be for a while. Marvel doesn’t rush things along and there are already a lot of other series set for Disney+ down the road. That includes shows like She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Our current feeling is that you will see more Hawkeye in 2023, at the earliest, if it comes back.

