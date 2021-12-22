Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Burgess, Ruzek’s surprise

You may have known already that Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 is going to be airing come Wednesday, January 5. Are you interested in learning a little bit more about it?

The first thing that we can say here is rather simple: The title for the episode is “Home Safe.” Also, we’re finding out that there’s a reason why Burgess may be thinking a lot about Ruzek’s role in Makayla’s life. If you’ve seen some of the previews for this episode already, she’s got some concerns that Adam may move on and start his own family, effectively leaving her and Makayla behind. Since the two are not currently together, there are a lot of problems and questions that rise to the surface here.

For a few more details about why Burgess may be thinking the way that she is, check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward.

Just from reading this alone, it’s clear that something happens that causes her to question almost everything. It’s a hard spot for her to be in, given that she does care for Adam and, from our vantage point, wants him in both her and Makayla’s lives. This is just a delicate situation since there are so many different factors at play here. We’ll see a lot of them play out in this episode and in the end, we’ll see where things just so happen to end up. We’re still hoping for Burzek to have a future together — maybe Upton and Halstead’s wedding will inspire the two to think about what lies ahead?

