The Bachelor premiere spoilers: More on Clayton Echard’s first night!

With this season of The Bachelorette winding down, the best thing to do now is preview Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor! This season shockingly begins in less than two weeks and in the first episode alone, there’s a lot that needs to be addressed. Take, for example, getting to know Clayton more on a personal level, seeing how host Jesse Palmer steps into the role, and then also meeting all of the women.

Oh, and we’re sure that there’s going to be drama around just about every corner. How in the world can there not be?

To get a better sense on what you can expect to see over the entire hour, check out the full synopsis with other info:

“2601” – Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This situation with the rose is something that ABC’s been hyping up for a little while, one where a rose is rejected almost right away. A lot of this may be due to the fact that these people don’t actually know Clayton at all — filming for this season started before Michelle Young’s season aired!

