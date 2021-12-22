Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 photo: Well, isn’t this romantic?

Just in case you were wondering if Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 was going to play all sorts of games with our Magnum & Higgins-loving heart, we now have an answer. Yes, that is precisely what they are going to do when the show returns on January 7!

If you look above, you can see a brand-new photo of Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters from the upcoming installment titled “Dream Lover.” So what can you expect to see here? Well, it’s possible in theory that this photo is from a case, but we also know that during this episode, Higgins is going to have a romantic dream about Magnum. What’s more romantic than the picture above? They’re out on a nice boat in the middle of the ocean, and they both certainly seem happy to be out there. This is also not the sort of pose you give right in the middle of a case.

Just in case anyone out there ever doubted if the Magnum PI creative team was aware of the popularity of Magnum and Higgins as a prospective couple, here’s your evidence that they are.

Do we like to think that the show is building towards something? Absolutely, but we also don’t think that it’s going to be a quick journey at all. Remember that Higgins just came out of a long-term relationship with Ethan and that, for the time being, Magnum is still with someone else in Lia. This could be an episode where Higgins’ feelings for Magnum start to become clearer … at least if she takes this dream seriously. That’s still something that merits a wait-and-see process on its own.

For now, let’s just revel in the fun of it all! Sure, the dream could be torture for all of us, but it’s probably more fun than getting no dream at all.

