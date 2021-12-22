Games People Play season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at BET?

Following the finale tonight airing on BET, can you expect a Games People Play season 3 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We suppose that the first order of business here is to get the bad news out of the way: For the time being, there is no confirmation on what the future holds as of yet. We’d love to know with confidence that more episodes are down the road, but there’s no immediate rush for BET to make a choice here. After all, they have a lot to think about!

The first thing that is going to be on their criteria is the total number of people watching live — they will look strongly at that, but then afterwards also see how many people are watching via their DVR or after the fact on streaming. We do think that BET tends to be reasonably loyal to their shows, or at least more than your standard cable network in 2021. Yet, at the end of the day this is a business, and they will likely weight that heavily as they determine precisely what they want to do from here.

If the show does get renewed, one of the hopes here is that the news will trickle in over the course of the next couple of months. If that happens, that does open the door for more new episodes to arrive in late 2021. It always benefits shows to come on in yearly intervals, though obviously that has become more challenging because of what is going on with the virus as of late.

If you do want to see Games People Play come back, this is where we tell you to talk to all of your friends about it! All of us, as viewers, have the power here to influence the future.

Do you want to see a Games People Play season 3 renewal over on BET?

What sort of direction do you think the story could take from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, stick around for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BET.)

