The Last OG season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at TBS?

Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a The Last OG season 5 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road for the show?

At the time of this writing, we should start things off here by nothing that very little is altogether cemented when it comes to the Tracy Morgan series’ future. Is there still hope that it comes back for more? Sure, but we can’t say anything with absolute certainty.

As a matter of fact, let’s start off here with the #1 reason we’re concerned: The live ratings for this season dropped more than 30% both in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic versus season 2. What’s the reason for that? It can be hard to point towards one singular reason. It may be due to a long layoff between seasons, or it could be tied in some way to the departure of Tiffany Haddish from the show. With that, it didn’t have anywhere near the same sort of platform that it once did.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and make the following bit clear: The ball will be in TBS’ court on the renewal and there’s a LOT of info they’ll be looking at. It’s not just the live ratings; instead, it’s about what’s happening in terms of DVR numbers, streams, and social-media traffic. Is this show bringing in a great deal of attention to viewers of the network? That’s one of those things that matters just as much as anything.

No matter what is decided in terms of a renewal here, we do still think we can say, with confidence, that we’re going to be seeing a lot of Tracy Morgan still on TV. We are, after all, talking about an SNL icon and someone who has been able to build a rather impressive resume away from it, as well.

Do you want to see The Last OG season 5 happen at TBS?

(Photo: TBS.)

