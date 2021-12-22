Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 10 news

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Is the show going to continue on past last week’s holiday-themed episode? Within this piece, we absolutely have a lot to get into.

So where do we start? Let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news, mostly to get that out of the way: There is no episode tonight. Much like the two shows beforehand in FBI proper and FBI: International, we are in a hiatus that is going to carry forward to the start of next year. The show returns on January 4 with an episode that will be personal for Jess and Sarah both. (Oh, and of course there will be a dangerous case thrown in here, as well.)

To get a few more details about that, plus the story coming up after the fact in “Hunter,” check out the two synopses below.

Season 3 episode 10, “Incendiary” – The team hunts for a young man who is using napalm-style bombs to attack his targets. Also, with Tali away, Jess and Sarah begin to adjust to their empty nest, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 11, “Hunter” – The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there a chance for another crossover?

Never say never, but with omicron being what it is at the moment, we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be seeing a ton of them in the near future.

