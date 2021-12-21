Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive right back into the world of the show after a week off? We’re still puzzled as to why the franchise newcomer was off last week when the other shows were on, but it’s hard to get a firm answer on that.

What we can go ahead and tell you, however, is rather simple: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Meanwhile, there’s not going to be one next week, either. As for the reasoning behind that, it has to do with the holidays! Nobody wants to air their shows at a time when ratings will be significantly down, and this would almost certainly be the case if the FBI franchise were on the air tonight.

We know that all three shows are going to be back on January 4, so in order to better prepare you, we’ve got synopses for both of the next FBI: International episodes below! Go ahead and consider the scoop on the January 11 installment to be a bonus.

Season 1 episode 9, “One Kind of Madman” – The team jets to Bulgaria when terrorists hold hostage for millions in cryptocurrency a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their families. Also, Raines is intent on proving his field skills, and Forrester receives news of their dog, Tank, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 10, “Close to the Sun” – Kellett and the Fly Team reluctantly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett’s shifty yet valuable informants who’s arrested for his connection to a robbery and murder, calls her to help clear his name, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you want to see on FBI: International season 1 when the show comes back on the air?

Let us know some of your early thoughts and predictions below! After you do just that, stick around for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







