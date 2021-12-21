Blue Bloods season 13: What are the current renewal odds?

Now that we’re a significant ways into season 12, why not have a conversation about Blue Bloods season 13? Is there a good chance of it happening?

Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot of different stuff worth diving into here, starting with the fact that for now, there’s been no conversation around whether or not season 12 will be the final one at CBS. That’s enough to give us at least a reasonable amount of hope for the future, largely because with a show like this, you want to give it a proper send-off. It’d be an enormous bummer if the show were to be canceled or concluded relatively out of the blue.

There is a pretty tangible reason, as well, for CBS to want to keep this around. Its ratings are still extremely solid! It is still averaging more than 6 million live viewers in an extremely difficult timeslot, and more often than not stands alone as one of the most-watched shows on Friday nights. We understand that shows often get more expensive over time but so long as the profit is higher than the cost, we don’t see it mattering all that much.

Beyond the ratings, the other question mark of course remains the continued interest from Tom Selleck and the rest of the core cast in keeping this going. Filming during a pandemic has led to a lot of cast shake-ups, as many have tired of the difficult conditions and long hours. Yet, we’ve yet to see anything that suggests that any of the longtime regulars are willing to depart. That could be one of the only other reasons that a renewal doesn’t happen.

Odds are, though, we’ll be waiting for a while longer to see if the show is renewed or not — hopefully, we’ll learn something before we get around to the spring. We wouldn’t say the odds are 100% because anything can happen, but they are definitely tilting in a positive way.

Do you want to see a Blue Bloods season 13 renewal at CBS?

