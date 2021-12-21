Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive into this crazy world all over again? Within this article we’ll offer up an answer to that question, and then also look more towards the future.

The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode coming to the network tonight. Last week’s 100th episode marked the conclusion of the Rivervale story, and that means we’re going to be waiting for a rather long time to see what’s coming up next. How long are we talking? The CW previously confirmed that the show would be back in early March, but the promo below makes no real mention of that. We see this mostly as the network keeping their options open in the event that they do change the return date — because it’s so far away from the premiere, they still have the ability to change things up if they really want to.

If you absolutely want at least some tease as to what the future holds, you can check that out in the promo below! Here, you can see a number of different teases for what lies ahead, whether it be the status of Archie and Betty or getting to see what appear to be Betty – Veronica friendship scenes. We’re moving somewhat into a world that is more grounded, but only to a certain extent. After all, the promo does still tease Cheryl deciding to put out a curse! That’s hardly the sort of thing that we can 100% ignore.

Odds are, we’ll get some sort of larger trailer when we get around to February … but yes, it’s going to take a lot of patience to get us to that point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 6?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







