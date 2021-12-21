Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Whether it be the Dr. Bell cliffhanger or Conrad’s dating future, there’s a lot to think about with this show. The sooner that we can get answers on some of this, the happier we’ll be in the end.

We suppose that the first order of business here has to be going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight. We know already that there’s not going to be one until we get around to February.

If there is some good news to share here, though, it’s this: Manish Dayal is going to get a chance to do some cool stuff down the road! In a post on Twitter, the series confirmed recently that the actor behind Dr. Devon Pravesh is going to step in to a new role as director. This will be his TV directorial debut, and it is for an episode titled ‘Hell in a Handbasket.” It’s relatively common these days for series regulars to eventually get this sort of opportunity, but it’s also not a situation where they are just handed it out of the blue. There is a lot of preparation and time that goes into it, as they have to make sure that they are ready to tackle all aspects of the job.

Ultimately, Manish’s episode is not going to be one of the first ones in the new year, but rest assured that you’ll get a chance to see it before too long. If he enjoys the work and the series is renewed, we wouldn’t be shocked if this becomes an annual thing for him.

