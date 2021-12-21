Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Goodwin’s new challenge

Odds are, you’ve heard that Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 is the first hour to air in the new year. It’s coming on January 5, and we have a good feeling already that Sharon Goodwin will have more on her plate than ever before.

After all, think of what just happened with the FBI and the Vas-COM scandal. Goodwin made it clear to Dr. Halstead that she’d stand more in the line of fire, and a part of that means dealing with a new compliance officer at the hospital. That’s going to cause some problems for her, much as it would anytime that an institution like this gets someone who comes in and starts saying what should be done left and right.

To get a few more details about this particular episode overall, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.

For Crockett, one of the stories of intrigue could just be seeing how he and Blake continue to work together after some recent developments in their relationship. Seeing how long Blake sticks around could be interesting in its own right, given that Sarah Rafferty has to be one of the more high-profile of guest stars that we’ve seen in this world in quite some time. With Ethan sidelined for at least the immediate future, Chicago Med is going to need more help from some familiar faces elsewhere. In the end, we’ll have to see more of where this story goes.

