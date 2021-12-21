Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Are we going to see what’s next after the big Armageddon arc of the past few weeks?

We know that there’s the potential for so much awesome stuff after what was one of the best story arcs we’ve seen on the show in years. Unfortunately, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see some of it play out. There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the next couple of months.

Previously, The CW confirmed that the Grant Gustin superhero series is going to be returning on Wednesday, March 9. Curiously, the promo below does not actually mention the date; instead, they simply utter that the show is coming back in 2022. Why do that? We think this is them keeping their options open in case they do decide to change the return date down the road. The majority of casual viewers, after all, won’t know what the previously-announced date.

As for what is coming in the new year, the promo strongly indicates that the Bart/Nora twist will be front and center. Barry and Iris’ future children may have done something to mess up the timeline and because of that, they are venturing all the way back to the origins of The Flash himself. This will be a great opportunity to revisit the show’s pilot and with that in mind, see some familiar faces who haven’t been around in a good while. We know, for example, that you’re going to see Eddie Thawne back for at least one episode, if not more. This is a chance to give us some nostalgia, while also setting up some bigger stuff down the road.

For the time being, know that there is no concrete evidence that season 8 is the final one. We’ll have more news on that in due time.

