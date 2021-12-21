The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Did Michelle Young pick Nayte, Brandon?

As we prepare for tonight’s The Bachelorette finale on ABC, let’s just get to the big question: Who will Michelle Young pick? Nayte and Brandon are the only two guys left, and you could make the argument that this is a debate between the longtime frontrunner and someone who’s come on strong over the past several weeks.

In the promo below, Michelle admits that she has incredibly strong feelings for both men. This of course makes trying to figure this out all the more challenging, but is there still one person in the end she’s leaning towards? There is fundamentally a case to be made for both of them here…

The case for Brandon – He comes across as the most emotive and vulnerable of the final two, and he’s shown Michelle time and time again that he will put her first and put himself on the line. This means that there is a greater chance of him being heartbroken, but he’s shown already that he’s willing to accept that. This is not an easy thing for a lot of people to do but in the end, he’s opted to go ahead and do that.

The case for Nayte – The passion is there. From day one he’s been her choice, as she gave him the first impression rose. He may be seen as the riskier option since he’s been a little less willing to be vulnerable and open up his heart, but that may just be due to lack of experience in long-term relationships.

Some of Michelle’s choice may come down to risk versus reward. Brandon may be the safer choice based on what we’ve seen on the show, but is he really who she wants? It feels like narratively, we’re set up here for a Nayte proposal and for her to say after the fact that he was always the one.

Who do you think Michelle is going to pick on The Bachelorette finale — Nayte or Brandon?

TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette, Michelle has a life-changing decision to make. Watch it all happen at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/1EEXgPRqPY — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 21, 2021

