Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Is Ellen Pompeo really trying to end show?

It feels like every few weeks, there is some sort of story out there regarding Grey’s Anatomy and its possible end. More often than not, a lot of these stories also involve questions as to whether or not Ellen Pompeo is ready to say goodbye to it.

In this new one, we’ve got a quote from Ellen to Insider that is probably being blown out of proportion a little bit — but it is funny to read it in her voice:

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end … I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

Is Ellen ready to move on? To some extent, that may be the case as we’ve heard her give quotes in the past suggesting that she could be ready to leave at some point soon. Yet, there’s a significant financial incentive for her to stay, just like there is for a lot of other long-running cast members. The show is an institution, and even with its ratings being lower this season, it still ranks as one of ABC’s most-popular scripted shows. They aren’t going to shut it down without a fight.

Also, in reading Ellen’s quote a few times over, doesn’t it seem lighthearted in nature? There are some headlines out there suggesting that she’s standing in front of a metaphorical electrical outlet ready to pull the plug. Pompeo may want to move forward but, at the same time, we also know that she loves the cast and crew and recognizes the impact that Grey’s has on fans. We don’t think she or anyone else will shut things down at the last second. Whenever the series does end, odds are there will be some time to build up to the metaphorical curtain dropping. If that happens this season, we expect to hear about it before it comes back from hiatus.

