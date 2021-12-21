New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11: The hospital without Max, Helen

We know already that New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 is a story well-worth waiting for, and we’re getting ever closer to it being here! This episode is titled “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” which we have to think is a reference to the great work of Tracy Chapman.

As for the story you’re going to see in this episode, it’s really a tale of two cities in a number of different ways. For Max and Helen, we’re going to see the two doing everything they can to call London their new home. On the surface, it seems like everything is blissful and smooth sailing, but will things really be that way forever?

As for what’s happening over at New Amsterdam itself, let’s just say that things are a little less blissful. With Dr. Fuentes now firmly in charge, she’s probably going to do whatever she can to undo much of what we’ve seen Max Goodwin implement over the years. You have to believe that this is going to be messy, mostly because most things associated with the character have been so far.

Want to get a few more details on the story to come right now? Then be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/04/2022 (10:03PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Helen settle happily into their new life in London. Dr. Fuentes takes over as medical director with disastrous effects. Bloom helps a patient who thinks he’s cursed. Iggy develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed.

Hopefully, this is going to help to at least make people out there realize that New Amsterdam is going to continue being a show that features the whole ensemble; we love Max and Helen, but we love that people like Bloom and Iggy are also still getting a focus.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







