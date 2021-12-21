Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Season 6 hopes?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself wondering that entering tonight’s episode, we’re happy to help!

We should start things off here, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: We’re once again in a spot without a new episode. That’s going to be the case until at least after the winter Olympics, which is one of the longest midseason hiatuses that we’ve seen in the long time.

Because we are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back on the air, we want to shift the focus here to a very particular subject: The long-term future of the Freddie Highmore drama. Are we in the midst of the final season? Is there going to be something more coming down the line?

At the moment, nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the long-term future of the series — but there is reason to hope. For starters, season 5 of The Good Doctor is down less than 7% in live total viewers versus season 4, and it’s doing that despite its lead-in Dancing with the Stars having some larger ratings drops. This is also a show that has its live ratings supplemented by a number of other factors, whether that be international viewing figures (it’s one of the most-watched shows all over the world) or its performance when it comes to people streaming it after the fact.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: More than likely, this is not going to be the final season of The Good Doctor. We’d be pretty darn shocked if that sort of decision ends up being made.

