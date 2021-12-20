Is 4400 new tonight on The CW? Season 1 episode 9 promo

Is 4400 new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive into some other stories within this world? As you would imagine, there’s a lot of good stuff coming around the corner!

So what sort of good news can we pass along on this subject now? Well, we at least have a promo below for what’s coming up next? Alas, that’s all we got for now. There is no new episode tonight on the network, and nor will there be one until the series returns on Monday, January 17. This is the longest hiatus that the sci-fi reboot has had since it first premiered, and we have to hope that it will be worth the while.

As for where things are right now for some of these characters, there’s really one word we’d used to describe it: Despair. None of them are in an altogether great place at the moment, as you can see a multitude of different struggles across the board. Ever since some of these people returned with powers, they’ve found themselves in a spot where they are treated as little more than test experiments. Is there a way to really fight back? This is a story about pain in a lot of ways, and not properly understanding what is exactly in front of you.

There are still a handful of episodes left in this season, and we hope that as some of these air, there is a legitimate opportunity for the writers to build up some momentum here! The show needs more attention, and it also needs more viewers if it wants to make a season 2 happen. For the time being, the live+same-day ratings have been less than stellar; here’s to hoping it picks up the slack in some other ways.

