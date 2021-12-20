Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also a look towards the future.

So where should we start here? It’s probably best to be the bearer of bad news before we move on to anything else: There is no new episode of the football drama tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another one until Monday, February 21. What gives with that? The long wait seems to be a way that The CW can pair up this show with All American: Homecoming and air the two alongside each other for as long as humanly possible. The producers likely want to make the latter show as big as humanly possible; heck, they’d be silly to not want that.

While there is no synopsis as of yet for the next episode (titled “Walk This Way”), we can at least share a promo of what’s coming up next. In this, you can see briefly the aftermath of what Spencer chose to do in regards to the Beverly Hills break-in incident. He’s taking the fall for everyone else on the team, even though nobody asked him to do that. He’s putting himself in a really tough position here, mostly in that his whole future could be compromised — especially if he gets expelled.

This promo does indicate that graduation is coming around the corner and in addition to learning more about Spencer’s future at school, we also need to learn more about the future holds for all of these characters in life. Where are things going to go for them moving forward? Time will tell…

