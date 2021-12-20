Is Lorne Michaels leaving Saturday Night Live after 50th anniversary?

There is no disputing that Lorne Michaels is an institution to Saturday Night Live. Not only that, but he’s an institution to all of comedy in general. We’re talking here about someone who is the chief creative voice behind one of the most successful shows of all time. It’s also one poised to celebrate its 50th anniversary in just a few years.

So could that anniversary be the end of the road for Lorne? In a new CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King, it is strongly suggested that this could be the case. Lorne indicates that the 50th anniversary would be a fitting time to walk away, though he also doesn’t commit 100% to the idea, either. His primary goal is to make certain the show is “never bad” and with that, we imagine that he will spend the next few years carving out a plan for what the long-term future could look like.

So does Michaels have some sort of proper succession plan mapped out? If he does, he doesn’t put all of it in words to King. Instead, the most that he claims is that he “has a sense” of what he’d like to see happen — he doesn’t say too much more than that.

We would say that for the next few years, one of the focuses of SNL needs to be making sure they properly cultivate and support some of their younger talent. We’d shy away from some of the big-name cameos to make sure there are more rising stars within the cast! You need some people to help carry the show after Lorne is gone, as well as honor what the series itself is all about.

