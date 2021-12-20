Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 photo: The ‘Old Friends’ family dinner

Even though Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 is not airing until we get around to January 7, we’re still down to share photos whenever we can.

For the sake of today, what that means is a look at the latest family dinner! The image above is one of the latest shots that we have from the upcoming “Old Friends,” and it features Jamie and Eddie seemingly enjoying one another’s company. We recognize on one level that this should be a given, since the two are married. Shouldn’t they be happy as often as humanly possible? You would tend to think so, right?

However, this is where you have to remember that Blue Bloods has a tendency to throw a lot of their characters into conflict a lot of the time, and over the past couple of years we’ve see a LOT of that for Jamko. Can’t we mix that in with some happy moments, as well? Maybe this picture is a sign at least of some happier times to come.

Meanwhile, the photo below features Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny in what looks to be a middle of a laugh. Could this be one of the more pleasant family dinners in recent memory? We’re starting to think there’s a good chance of it! We’d be thrilled if there’s a chance for some laughter, even if it is mixed within some discussions of hard times and struggles within the greater NYPD. We know that “Old Friends” is going to be a different sort of story for Danny, given that he may not be able to work with Baez at all within the field. Instead, don’t be surprised if Donnie spends most of the episode working with Lyle Lovett, who is back on the show after a significant period of time away.

