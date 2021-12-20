Euphoria season 2 trailer shows Zendaya’s Rue facing new challenges

Euphoria season 2 is currently set to premiere on HBO in the new year and per the latest trailer, struggle is around every corner.

Take, for example, with Rue. We hoped that she would find a way to turn some sort of corner after that lengthy diner conversation with Ali, but we’ve come to understand that recovery does not move in a straight line. She is struggling with her sobriety, her identity, and also the feelings she has for Jules and everyone around her. She will try to get some help in the new season, but how long will it really last?

Of course, this trailer does a great job of showing characters who aren’t just Rue. Zendaya is fantastic, but there are a lot of characters we haven’t seen and heard from since the end of season 1. Many of them are represented here, and for a lot of characters, we’re going to see them undergo some radical changes as they try to enter new phases and better figure out who it is that they want to be. One of these characters is Cassie, who seems poised for a big season after deciding to change a wide array of things about herself.

Euphoria is not often a show for the faint of her. A lot of these characters are going through some difficult, traumatic events, and it’s the sort of show that makes you wonder just how difficult it must be to be a teenager in 2021. With all of this being said, there’s no denying it is one of the most powerful shows on TV and the landscape has been a little more lacking since it first went on hiatus.

