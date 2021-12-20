Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 spoilers: Link, Amelia & the aftermath

As we prepare ourselves for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 airing on ABC this February, we also have to prepare ourselves for more drama featuring Link and Amelia. It’s only inevitable that there are hurt feelings and a lot pain coming down the line at this point.

On this past episode, we saw Link doing everything that he could to practice the perfect speech, one that he would give to Amelia making it clear that she and Scout were the only things that mattered to him. (That speech was practiced in front of Jo, who is realizing she has feelings for her longtime friend that she didn’t know were there.) Unfortunately for Chris Carmack’s character the episode ended with him seeing Amelia with Kai — and obviously, he’s devastated by it.

So what’s the confrontation about in the TVLine photo below? If we had to guess, one possibility is that he wonders if Amelia was pushing him away by not accepting his marriage proposal, and that really, she wanted to be with someone else. He may feel manipulated or lied to, and we don’t think either one of these are an accurate depiction of what’s going on here with Amelia. We don’t think she did anything to deliberately hurt him, but his feelings are what they are now and the two have to figure out how to contend with that and move forward.

By the end of the first episode back, maybe we’ll have a little more when it comes to closure on these two characters — or, at the very least, this is what we’re hoping for. If they don’t end up together, it’s honestly better that they figure that out now, as opposed to the two of them continuing to cause each other suffering in the future.

