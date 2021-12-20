Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Why the long break?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard already, but Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 isn’t going to be on for a while. Starz announced over the weekend that the Michael Rainey Jr. series is going to be returning on Sunday, January 9, and we’re going to be stuck waiting to see what Tariq’s next move is now that he’s behind bars.

Aside from the story itself, though, there’s another big question worth asking: Why is the network making us wait so long in the first place? What is the primary motivation for that?

We know that it’s easy to just point to the holiday season as the primary reason for the delay and in part, that’s true. It doesn’t always benefit shows to air at a time when they are distracted and doing other things. Yet, Power doesn’t depend on live ratings so really, it wouldn’t matter if the total viewership is down slightly over the holidays. Showtime, for example, is continuing to air new episodes of Dexter: New Blood. Even the Paramount Network is continuing to air Yellowstone, its #1 show and one of the biggest on cable in general.

With all of this in mind, we think it’s important to note that Power Book II: Ghost may have this hiatus for another separate reason: To get the show closer to the Power Book IV: Force premiere in February. Starz wants to use one show to promote the other, which makes at least some sense given how much buzz there is around Force already. It’s Tommy Egan finally getting his own show!

