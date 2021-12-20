Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 promo: ‘No Such Thing as Fair’

Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 is the penultimate one of the season and just from the promo below, we know how chaotic things are going to be.

So what’s at the center of “No Such Thing As Fair”? This is a story largely about watching John Dutton try to figure out his next move, and we could be getting set for vengeance in a bold, dangerous way.

Before John tried to meet with the Sheriff, he made it clear that he knew who was responsible for the attacks on his family. If he can longer use the sheriff to figure out his next move, where will he go instead? That’s one thing we’re going to see explored, even if it does lead to the story going in some particularly violent places. We can easily see someone close to John taking out Garrett Randall … but where would this leave Jamie?

It is John’s adopted son who is arguably the biggest x-factor in the entire show moving forward, and there are a wide array of different reasons for that. We’re talking here about someone who carries so much resentment within him, and clearly he’s okay enough with what Garrett did that he isn’t willing to tell on him to the authorities. He’s even more enraged now that John has the endorsement for Governor.

While the promo doesn’t reference any one singular event from John, it is a reminder that Kevin Costner’s character is going to do whatever he wants — there is no real means of talking him out of it. We’re going to see this play out over the course of whatever comes next, and it could put Beth, Rip, or someone else in the ranch in a pretty precarious position. We suggest to be prepared for that in advance.

