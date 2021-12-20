The Resident season 5 spoilers: More on Conrad’s romantic future

It has been made rather clear already that Conrad Hawkins’ romantic future is going to be a big part of The Resident season 5, not that this should come as much of a surprise to anyone out there.

Take, for example, what we’ve seen already with Matt Czuchry’s character and Marion. Meanwhile, there are also some clues in here that he and Billie could have a future together. What the writers are going to decide here is to be determined, but it does seem like they’re going to take their time in order to figure things out.

To get some more sense all about Conrad’s love life, and the place the story has him in, check out what executive producer Andrew Chapman had to say to TVLine:

“It hasn’t been a bunch of years for our audience, but in our show, it’s been a bunch of years since Nic died, and [Conrad has] obviously been focused on his daughter and being a doctor and neglecting his own… let’s call it ‘needs.’ He’s a guy who’s just testing the waters, seeing what that’s like. There’s a bunch of possible ways it can go. Marion’s there, but also here’s this new character, Cade, who’s kind of sexy and interesting and mysterious. And then there’s Billie… We want to show that he’s human, he has human needs, and he’s being very careful. He doesn’t want to break any hearts. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody. But he also wants to lead a life again.”

The mystery of Cade is one that we absolutely know is going to be explored. How in the world could it not be? We’re talking about someone who is so clearly experienced in what they do, but at the same time a total mystery in terms of her background. Why does she have virtually no online footprint? Maybe we’ll get info in due time…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you want to see for Conrad romantically on The Resident season 4 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







