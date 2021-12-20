Tonight on Yellowstone season 4 episode 8, there was another big reveal when it comes to Monica: She is pregnant! All of a sudden, she and Kayce have something more to prepare for. We just hope that the two can find a way to be as happy as they each are at the moment.

Of course, this is the real test for the two of them: They’ve made a home for themselves outside of the Dutton ranch and through that, found a place that seems like a consistent source of happiness. The bad news is that doing this in a world with so much violence is hard to find. Just think about what Tate and Monica went through earlier this season! Tate had to do something that no kid his age should ever have to do.

Monica informed Kayce of the big news close to the end of the episode, and he was absolutely thrilled to hear it. After that, the two of them went ahead and told Tate. He seemed to be more than content with the idea of being a big brother.

Of course, we’ll see where everything leads, but pending some sort of dramatic time jump, we have to imagine that this could end up being a season 5 story than something that necessarily plays out this go-around. The big question you have to think about here is the prospect of bringing someone else into a world that has already been corrupted in such a wide array of different forms as-is.

Our major concern is with something that’s happening a little bit later on down the road: What’s going to happen if there’s another attack on the ranch? What sort of impact will this have on Tate and Monica from afar?

