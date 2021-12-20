The Orville season 3 spoilers: New photo, look to the future

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting for a really long time to see The Orville season 3 coming on the air. It’s been over a couple of years already! By the time the show actually premieres, more than three years will have passed since season 2 aired.

So is there anything the writers will do to signal that passage of time on-screen? That remains to be seen, but we can say that at least tonally, not a lot is going to change behind the scenes. We are going to continue to see some out-of-this-world adventures featuring some new and familiar faces.

For a small tease into that, why not take a look at the photo below per TVLine! In this, you can see many established names on the show, whether it be Mercer, Grayson, or even another appearance from Victor Garber! Meanwhile, there’s also a first look at Anne Winters, who is a new series regular playing Ensign Charly Burke. You also have a pair of guest stars here in Bruce Boxleitner and the late Lisa Banes.

We’ve said this before, but it’s always worth repeating: A big part of what makes The Orville so special is that it really allows for imagination and wonder in a way you don’t tend to see other places on television. We’re actually okay with the fact that we don’t know much about many upcoming episodes. There’s a sense of joy that comes in the element of surprise. This is a show that has zero issue with venturing into new worlds and taking on different challenges. There’s a reason why the subtitle for season 3 is The Orville: New Horizons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3?

Are you sad that we’re being forced to wait so long for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss it. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







