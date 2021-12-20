Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, December 19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we about to dive into some of the latest headlines in Washington?

Well, here is where we hand down some of the rather unfortunate news: The late-night host is still on hiatus. It’s been that way for a good month now and, unfortunately, things aren’t going to be any different until we get around to February. We’re hoping to get a premiere date early on next year, but you’re going to be waiting for a little while in order to hear some official news on that.

Of course, there is a LOT that Oliver and the staff are missing out on because of the hiatus. This begins with them being able to talk about some of the latest in Congress, and then it continues onward with how they could spoof some of the ridiculous local-news celebrations all about the holiday season. This is something we’ve seen the show play around with on plenty of occasions over the years.

Is there still something new for you watch featuring Oliver? Well, that depends on your definition of “new.” If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a segment about corporate mascots starring in their own video games. It’s one of the most random web exclusives that Last Week Tonight has ever put on the air, and it speaks rather loudly to people who grew up in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. When you start to hear people talking about some of these games like it’s ancient history, it’s a great way to suddenly feel old. We remember playing the 7Up mascot game when we were a kid!

