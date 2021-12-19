Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer this — while also looking more at what the future holds.

The first order of business is, of course, getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. There’s also not one next week. The reasoning behind this is pretty easy to identify, as it has 100% to do with it being the holiday season. ABC doesn’t want to air episodes at a time when, ultimately, fewer viewers are around.

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you, though: The Nathan Fillion drama will return on Sunday, January 2 with a story titled “Heart Beat.” What’s at the center of it? There are a number of different things, with the biggest one being how John Nolan handles the fact that Bailey is technically still married. Why didn’t she open up about this part of her past? There may be reasons for some of her actions but when the dust settles, it remains to be seen how much that will matter to him.

Of course, there’s also a new case that could occupy his time and much of the fellow cops, as well. After all, The Rookie is not the sort of show where the focus can be on just one thing.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 10 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Heart Beat” – Now that John Nolan knows about Bailey’s past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why on all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

