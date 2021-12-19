1883 season 1 episode 3 air date for Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+

After the launch of the first two episodes on Paramount+ today, do you want to get the 1883 season 1 episode 3 air date? What about the future of the story?

The first order of business here is noting that the schedule for Paramount+ is a little different than the Paramount Network itself. The network will be featuring episode 2 next week; however, this said episode is already available for those with the streaming service. They’re giving you two episodes right away as a way to encourage you to subscribe; meanwhile, episode 3 is going to be coming on Sunday, December 26. We know it is the holiday season, but that isn’t stopping the folks at the network from handing over new episodes. They see no real reason not to do this, given that they are not in any way beholden on people watching live. It’s, at least for the time being, one of the luxuries that the powers-that-be have.

Unfortunately, there are few details as of right now regarding 1883 episode 3, though we do have a sense of what this show will look like now. We know that it’s a prequel to Yellowstone but really, the focus here isn’t to give you a ton of Easter eggs. This is more of a singular story about people trying to find a home for themselves; it’s almost the TV version of Oregon Trail but in the end, we know the Duttons settle in Montana and they eventually start up the ranch.

This show is in a way similar to Better Call Saul or Power Book III: Raising Kanan, at least in that we know where things are eventually going to end. Yet, there are all sorts of interesting gaps to be filled in and questions to answer. We hope you’re ready for the adventure ahead!

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 3?

