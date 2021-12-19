Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Are we about to have a chance to dive further into the story of Logan Roy, plus the rest of the family? Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different stories well worth diving into within this piece.

The first order of business here, though, is of course getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on HBO tonight. We know that it’s a little bit strange that this season only has nine episodes, but that’s just where we are here. It’s what was decided by the creative team, and one of the things we know about this network in particular is that they are always going to lean in the direction of story.

If there is any sort of silver lining that we can pass along at this point, it’s noting that there IS going to be more coming down the road! Earlier this year it was confirmed that Succession will be coming back for a season 4; unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of information out there as to when it could premiere and in the end, we may be waiting for a good while to check it out. Filming may not even be kicking off until next summer!

Yet, at the very least we do have a solid sense right now as to what the story for season 4 is going to look like. At the center of it is going to be what Kendall, Shiv, and Roman decide to do now that they’ve been found out in conspiring against their father. More than likely, Logan’s going to sideline them as much as possible, but can they work together? Will they actually want to?

Also, what’s the aftermath going to be of Tom going against his own wife? She knows what he did, and that sort of knowledge could be power for her.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 4?

