This Is Us season 6: Latest promo features more reflections

This Is Us season 6 is going to be premiering on NBC come January 4 — are you emotionally ready for everything that lies ahead?

It goes without saying, but this is going to be one of the most heartfelt and heartbreaking stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far. This is a show all about family, and there are big milestones and tragedies to come. We’ve seen some of them teased so far and yet, there are even more that are going to be coming down the road.

Unfortunately, the new promo below doesn’t offer up any sort of enormous, jaw-dropping spoilers as to what lies ahead. Yet, there is a lot of important stuff it reminds us of, and also thematically gives us a great sense of what sort of content we’re going to get here.

Do we expect a few surprises over the course of the final season? Absolutely! This is the sort of this this is! With that being said, though, we also don’t think that This Is Us is out to undergo some dramatic makeover when it comes to the sort of show that it is. We know that it’s designed to kick you right in the feels and we can’t imagine them wanting to divert too far away from that before we reach the end of the road here.

What do you think about the latest This Is Us season 6 promo?

Where do you think the final season is going to be going? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

