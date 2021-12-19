The Girl Before season 1 episode 2 air date, spoilers: Is Jane is danger?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Girl Before season 1 episode 2? Let’s start with this: There’s a new episode tomorrow night. This is a situation similar to what BBC One has had with some other shows across the board; they want to build up some momentum here, and the easiest way to do that is by jumping over from one story to the next.

So what lies ahead here? What are we going to check out in terms of the story? Below, you can check out the full The Girl Before season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Newly single and fleeing traumas of her own, Emma (Jessica Plummer) begins a tentative romantic relationship with Edward (David Oyelowo).

In the present, Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) does the same – and Edward’s courtships of both women are disturbingly identical.

As the house starts to change both women in ways they almost can’t control, Jane starts to question Edward’s true intentions.

Overall, it feels as though The Girl Before can be best summarized as a work of suspense. Jane is trying to figure out how she can move forward and find some happiness in her life. However, the story of Edward is easily enough to give her pause — and everyone pause. We think that one of the true selling points of the series has to be the performance of Oyelowo, a brilliant actor who the BBC is lucky to still have for projects such as this.

Let’s go ahead and hope that the show manages to pack a lot of big stuff in for a short period of time. After all, there are only four episodes in this season as a whole! Things are going to have to move fast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Girl Before right now

What do you most want to see on The Girl Before season 1 episode 2?

Are you glad that the next new episode is going to be coming on tomorrow night? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







