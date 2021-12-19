Saturday Night Live return date: When will it be back in 2022?

Entering tonight’s new Saturday Night Live, we honestly wondered if the show was going to even announce when it would be returning. Consider all of the chaos this weekend! This is the most tumultuous day of a live show that we can remember, and we wondered if NBC would hesitate on revealing the future with that in mind.

We obviously would love to see the show back in January, largely because we don’t like hiatuses with this show during the season that are longer than a month. In the end, though, we recognize that everything is relatively subject to change. If the virus continues to wreck havoc in New York, the show may wait a little longer or change up a few different things. We’re not sure they will go back to doing the show at home, and we think they’d prefer to wait until things are a little more at hand.

So who could the next host be? It’d be fascinating if they just brought Paul Rudd back, but that would depend largely on his schedule. Several of the sketches planned for tonight would likely have to be scrapped, largely due to the fact that they wouldn’t be relevant anymore. So much of tonight was planned around it being the holiday season!

One thing we definitely imagine we’ll be seeing in the new year is an appearance from musical guest Charli XCX, given that she didn’t get a chance to perform at all this weekend. At least Paul had an opportunity to appear!

We’ll update this article if any more news comes out about the next episode tonight; if there is no further update, just assume that NBC wants us to be waiting for a little while to learn what’s coming up next.

